King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.38 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.80.

Celsius Stock Up 0.1 %

Celsius stock opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,608 shares of company stock worth $141,962,128. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.