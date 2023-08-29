King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.95 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 688,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AME opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

