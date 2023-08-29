King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO opened at $406.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

