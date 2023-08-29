King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,935 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of ITT worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ITT by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.0 %

ITT stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.