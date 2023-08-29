King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Workiva worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

WK opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

