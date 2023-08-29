King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Workiva worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva
In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Performance
WK opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $112.21.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
