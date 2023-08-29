King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.