King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after acquiring an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.