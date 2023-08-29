King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,459 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

