King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 430 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 42,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

