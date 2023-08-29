Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Kinross Gold worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,680,000,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.