Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Lam Research stock opened at $666.32 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $654.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

