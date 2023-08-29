Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.50 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,897. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.