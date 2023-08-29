Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

