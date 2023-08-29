LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.41. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.