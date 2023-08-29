LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.41. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.