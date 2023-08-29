LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.9% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
