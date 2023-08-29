Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $12.16 on Monday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.