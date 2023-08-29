Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $151.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,062,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $557,570,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $149.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

