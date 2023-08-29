Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
