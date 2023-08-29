Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

