Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $19.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.32. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
