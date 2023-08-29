Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of -121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,158 shares of company stock worth $12,717,875. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

