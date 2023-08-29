MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Insider Transactions at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,068.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,370.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 428,346 shares of company stock worth $1,357,503.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

