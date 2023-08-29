Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,821 shares of company stock worth $42,852,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.