MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MP Materials worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

