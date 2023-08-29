MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $565.83.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $532.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

