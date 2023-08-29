Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $61.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

