Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.41 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

