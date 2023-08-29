Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Financial Comparison

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.18%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -294.91% -21.11% -18.27% Tower Semiconductor 17.82% 12.74% 9.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 38.55 $73.91 million ($1.02) -8.25 Tower Semiconductor $1.68 billion 1.83 $264.57 million $2.47 11.38

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Navitas Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

