NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

NTAP opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

