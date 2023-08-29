NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.21 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the purchase, the president now owns 416,697 shares in the company, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.