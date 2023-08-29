Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

