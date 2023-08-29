Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Noah has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1,597.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

