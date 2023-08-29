North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE NOA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $646.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.