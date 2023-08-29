Northland Securities Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $43.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,415 shares of company stock worth $5,169,083 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $1,778,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

