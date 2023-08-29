Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $509.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $509.75.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $431.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

