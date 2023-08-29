Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $6.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on NU. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
NU Stock Performance
Shares of NU opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NU has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
