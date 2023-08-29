Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $6.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 804.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NU has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

