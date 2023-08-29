Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $24.75 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
