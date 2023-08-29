Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.75 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

