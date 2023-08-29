OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Critical Comparison

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$13.27 million N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $43.11 million 0.74 -$41.01 million ($3.04) -0.79

Analyst Ratings

OKYO Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OKYO Pharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.41%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals -93.92% -92.06% -41.99%

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; and CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

