OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCX. Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

