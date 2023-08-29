Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.