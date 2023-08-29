Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 613 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE APP opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,095,318.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,665,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,170,879 shares of company stock worth $1,273,693,801. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

