Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $22,631,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 583,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 315,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,359 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.