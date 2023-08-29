Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.0 %

HCCI opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

