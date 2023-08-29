Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $341,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,856 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 72.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

