Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.