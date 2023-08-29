Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.