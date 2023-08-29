Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.