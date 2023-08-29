Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

