Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $138.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,978 shares of company stock worth $2,061,533. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.