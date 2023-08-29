PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.96 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.32.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
