PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.96 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

