PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $19.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.68 on Thursday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

