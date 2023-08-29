Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) vs. UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 4.69% 6.03% 4.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinelawn Cemetery and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $179.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $2.00 billion 1.63 $103.40 million $5.44 32.15

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UniFirst beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

