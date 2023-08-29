Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $236.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

